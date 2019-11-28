International Development News
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai warns of strict action against non-compliance of new minimum wages rules

Days after the Delhi government notified new minimum wages rules, Labour Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with top officials of the department and contractors on Thursday. According to a government official, the labour minister warned officials of strict action if they fail to ensure compliance with minimum wages rules in the national capital.

"Apart from 138 representatives from various departments, 71 contractors attended the review meeting, where the minister warned of strict action for failure in compliance with new minimum wages rules," the official said. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that around 55 lakh workers in the city would benefit from the increased minimum wages.

The move would be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he had said, adding that the step would lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment. The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at around Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month. The government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers.

