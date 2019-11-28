International Development News
Govt extends ban on ULFA for 5 years

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:16 IST
The Centre has extended the ban on the Assam-based insurgent outfit ULFA for five years for continuing subversive activities, including killings, kidnapping and extortions. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the ULFA has been indulging in various illegal and violent activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of liberating Assam.

"Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association," it said. A ministry official said the ban has been extended for five years.

