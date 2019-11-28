International Development News
3 held for kidnapping baby in Gurgaon

  PTI
  • |
  Gurgaon
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-11-2019 23:01 IST
Representative Image

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping a baby in Haryana's Gurgaon district, police said. Police nabbed the three accused from Basai village in the morning and rescued the child, they said.

On Wednesday, Sonu and Rajkumar went to Badshapur village at one Suratram's house and claimed that they can cure his one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who was suffering from jaundice, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajeev Deshwal said. Suratram let the duo help him but they kidnapped the child and fled on a motorcycle, the officer said.

During investigation, police found out that a woman, Seema, was also involved in the crime, he said. Seema is Sonu's sister and lives with Rajkumar, the DCP added.

He said Sonu has been involved in 32 cases of of vehicle lifting and robbery and came out of jail last month. The three accused are native of Madhya Pradesh and they may also be involved in child trafficking cases, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

