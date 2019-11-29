Three injured in clash over cleaning of drain in UP

Three people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over cleaning of a drain at Mohammadpur Mafi village here, police said on Friday. Baljori, her son Mintu and Chanderpal were admitted to a local hospital following the incident on Thursday, they said.

Police said an argument broke out between Chanderpal and Gulzar over cleaning of a drain and they attacked each other with lathis. Security has been tightened in the village following the violence, they said.

