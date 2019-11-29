Four killed, 1 injured as car collides with gas tanker on Pune-Mumbai highway
Four people were killed and one received grievous injuries after a car in which they were travelling collided with a gas tanker near Rasayani town on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway in the early hours on Friday.
The accident took place at 4:45 am earlier this morning when a car carrying five passengers, coming from Maharashtra's Sangli district, allegedly hit a gas tanker from behind.
Four persons, including one man and three women died on the spot, while one woman received injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. (ANI)
