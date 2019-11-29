International Development News
Development News Edition

Four killed, two injured in car-tanker crash on expressway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:01 IST
At least four persons, three of them members of a family, were killed and two others injured when their speeding car rammed into a tanker on the Mumbai- Pune Expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said. The mishap took place near Rasayani, on the outskirts of Mumbai, at around 5 am, when the car heading towards the metropolis rammed into the tanker moving in front of it, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident in which three female passengers, all members of a family, and the driver himself were killed, he said. Two other car occupants were injured and rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel in Navi Mumbai by the local police with the help of highway police and Delta Force personnel, the official said.

Delta Force is a special unit deployed on the expressway to help the local police in checking crimes and curbing accidents on one of the country's most modern roads. The victims were returning to Mumbai after attending a wedding in Satara district of western Maharashtra, he said.

The bodies were shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding a case has been registered by the police. The six-lane 94km Mumbai-Pune Expressway is popular with motorists travelling between the two cities and beyond, but has witnessed accidents with alarming regularity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Latest News

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets in the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilet...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...
