NCW to send member to Hyderabad to take up with police 'murder', 'sexual assault' of veterinarian

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:34 IST
NCW to send member to Hyderabad to take up with police 'murder', 'sexual assault' of veterinarian

The NCW will be sending a member to take up with police the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, in a tweet, that the NCW won't "leave any stone unturned" till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

According to media reports, the woman, an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was on her way home in Hyderabad when she was allegedly abducted and burnt alive by unidentified persons late on Wednesday.

