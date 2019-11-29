5 men killed in accident on national highway in Bikaner
Five men were killed and four others injured in a truck-jeep collision due to fog in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said. The accident happened on the Bikaner-Suratgarh section of National Highway 62 when the truck rammed into the jeep near Dhirera village in Lunkaransar town of the district, they said.
All the five deceased - Kailash, Mohit, Devilal, Ishwar and another Devilal - were travelling in the jeep, police said. The men were construction workers working on a road project and belonged to Uttar Pradesh, police informed.
They added that the injured were rushed to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment. The portion of the highway was briefly blocked following the accident and was restored few hours later, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
566 national highway projects running behind schedule: Gadkari
IED found on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in J-K's Kulgam, defused
National highway projects worth Rs 10K cr approved in current fiscal under hybrid annuity model
Delhi: DK Suresh meets Gadkari, discusses National Highway issue
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened after remaining closed for two days