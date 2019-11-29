5 men killed in accident on national highway in Bikaner

Five men were killed and four others injured in a truck-jeep collision due to fog in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said. The accident happened on the Bikaner-Suratgarh section of National Highway 62 when the truck rammed into the jeep near Dhirera village in Lunkaransar town of the district, they said.

All the five deceased - Kailash, Mohit, Devilal, Ishwar and another Devilal - were travelling in the jeep, police said. The men were construction workers working on a road project and belonged to Uttar Pradesh, police informed.

They added that the injured were rushed to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment. The portion of the highway was briefly blocked following the accident and was restored few hours later, police said.

