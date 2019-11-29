No question of closing Integral Coach Factory, Chennai: Goyal

Terming the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) as a "jewel in the crown", Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that there is no question of closing it. During Question Hour, Goyal said the government is proud of achievements of the ICF which manufactured the Vande Bharat Express, the Indian semi-high speed train that can run up to about 160 kmph.

"There is no question of closing the Integral Coach Factory. We are very proud of the achievements of the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Its engineers and technicians made Vande Bharat...It is a jewel in the crown and there is every effort to grow and expand and modernise that company," he said. In reply to a supplementary, the Railways Minister said that there are several bullet trains under consideration.

"As regards the bullet train, several projects are under consideration all across the country and at an appropriate time once the decisions are made we will let the House know," he said..

