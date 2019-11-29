International Development News
National FGM Centre warns ‘girls may undergo FGM abroad during Christmas holidays’

In a partnership with Barnardo’s and the Local Government Association, the National FGM Centre is urging teachers to look out for the warning signs as the Christmas holidays approach. Image Credit: Flickr / dartagnan1955

The National FGM Centre has warned that the girls may be forced to undergo female genital mutilation abroad during the Christmas holidays. The centre has warned after revealing over 1,900 cases were recorded in three months.

According to the NHS Digital figures released on Thursday, 830 of these cases took place abroad. The location was not recorded for 540 cases. In a partnership with Barnardo's and the Local Government Association, the National FGM Centre is urging teachers to look out for the warning signs as the Christmas holidays approach.

Indications from the child might include:

  • Beginning to tell her friends about female genital mutilation, commonly called FGM
  • Confiding that she is going to have a 'special procedure', or attend a special occasion to 'become a woman'
  • Talking about looking forward to a long holiday to a country where the practice is prevalent
  • Approaching a teacher or another adult if she's aware or suspects she's at immediate risk

Parents may unwittingly give the following clues:

  • Say they are taking their child out of the country for a prolonged period of time
  • Ask permission to take their daughter out of school during term time
  • Mention they are going to a country with a high prevalence of FGM, especially during holiday periods

The warning comes as NHS Digital reveals 1,930 cases recorded in England between July to September this year. This is an increase of almost 20 percent from the same period last year. While FGM usually occurs when the child is under 10, more than half (52 percent) of the cases were recorded during midwifery appointments.

"We know from experience that many cases of FGM occur in school holidays, especially during Summer and Christmas. It is important that teachers and other professionals are trained in spotting the signs of FGM and how to record and report it, so that girls at risk can be protected and safeguarded," Leethen Bartholomew, the Head of the National FGM Centre opined.

"Today's statistics show there's still a lot to be done to end FGM. We need to continue working with girls and their families, raising awareness in schools and communities, and training professionals like teachers and social workers to spot girls at risk of FGM and know how to report it," Leethen Bartholomew added.

The figures are published by NHS Digital and show between July to and September 2019 there were 1,930 women and girls treated with FGM in the UK and, of those, 940 were newly recorded cases.

Also Read: Why announce female genital mutilation in Africa a criminal offense

