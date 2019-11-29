International Development News
Man held with bullet at Delhi Metro station

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
A 21-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a live bullet, officials said on Friday. Saurabh Kumar, hailing from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Badarpur metro station on Thursday evening, they said.

He could not furnish any license or document for carrying the live bullet, the officials said. He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.

The man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act as carrying arms and ammunition is banned in the Delhi Metro, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

