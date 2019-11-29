Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which some chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi earlier this week, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil, a resident of Rajasthan, they said.

Three people after coming in contact with the chemical substance spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here.

