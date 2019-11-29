Industrialist donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Two devotees of Lord Venkateswara on Friday made a donation of Rs 1.10 crore to the famous hill shrine at Tirumala. A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and the other person belonging to Tirupati gave Rs one crore and Rs 10 lakh respectively, a temple official said.

Both made a request to use the fund for the temple-run pilgrim free meal trust, he said. After offering worship with his family at the temple, the industrialist M Devender Raju handed over a demand draft for the Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that governs the shrine, the official told PTI.

The other devotee KV Chalapathi Reddy offered Rs 10 lakh for the same cause, he said. On an average, about one lakh free meals besides breakfast and milk meant for children are served to the visiting devotees every day by using the annual interest from the donation made by philanthropists, the official added..

