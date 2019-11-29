MP: Burhanpur SC/ST police station chosen among top 3 in

The SC/ST police station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has been listed by the Union home ministry as one of the three best police stations in the country. The police station is popularly known in Hindi as Ajak Thana.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police VK Singh, the Intelligence Bureau's (IB) joint director and conference secretary Ritwik Rudra informed about the selection of Burhanpur's Ajak Thana as among the three best police stations in the country, a police spokesperson said on Friday. The in charges of these three stations, including Ajak Thana's Kishore Kumar Agrawal, will be honoured during the DGP-IG Conference 2019 to be held in Pune on December 6, he added.

The home ministry initially selected 100 best police stations in the country on the basis of data collected by state crime record bureaus and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS). It then conducted a secret ground level survey in three phases by employing different agencies to select three best police stations in the country, the official added..

