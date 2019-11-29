International Development News
Development News Edition

Hand over gurdwara properties to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee: Ex-DSGMC prez to Imran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:08 IST
Hand over gurdwara properties to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee: Ex-DSGMC prez to Imran

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh G K wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, demanding that the properties of the gurdwaras in the neighbouring country be handed over to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). At present, the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), a Pakistani government body, takes care of the properties "evacuated" by Sikhs and Hindus after Partition.

In his letter to Khan, G K said the PSGPC should not merely function as an "organ" of the EPTB, but should be an "autonomous" body, with its members "elected" by the Sikhs of Pakistan. The PSGPC was formed in 1999. Currently, the Pakistani government appoints the president and members of the PSGPC and they are not "elected".

"Our primary issue is that gurdwara properties in Pakistan should not be treated as evacuee and their complete management should be given to an autonomous PSGPC and the properties attached to these gurdwaras should either be registered in the revenue records in the name of Sri Guru Granth Sahib or the PSGPC," G K wrote in his letter to Khan. The Pakistani government should also clear all the encroachments and possessions from any land owned by gurdwaras or Sikh temples, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray-led govt to face floor test on Saturday

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. The government is expected to have a smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official ...

Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil, a resident of Ra...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton in Mercedes practice one-two

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the final Friday practice session of the season in Abu Dhabi, leading team mate and six-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening session, i...

Chandigarh: Auto driver arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl who was abandoned by her aunt at Chandigarh Railway Station, Punjab Police said on Friday. Urmila Devi, Sub-Inspector of the Government Railway Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019