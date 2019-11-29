Literary festival inaugurated in Mangaluru

A two-day Mangaluru Lit Fest organisedby Mangaluru Literary Foundation was inaugurated here on Friday by Jnanpeeth award-winning writer Chandrashekhar Kambar. Speaking on the occasion, he saidthe nation was still enslaved by English evenyears after the British left.

"Writers should come up with works that help identify our uniqueness," he said. The English system of education was enforced by the British with theobjective of strengtheningtheir rule, he said.

Research scholar and historian M Chidananda Murthi presided over the function while Chancellor of NITTE university N Vinay Hegde was the chief guest. Kannada Sahitya Academy president B V Vasanth Kumar and Aarohi Research Foundation director M S Chaitra were also present..

