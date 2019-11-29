Maha teen killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

A 17-year-old boy was killed onWednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchirolidistrict, police said

A group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj Hidko'shouse in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil and shot him in thehead, killing him on the spot, an official said

"The ultras suspected Hidko was a police informer. Wehave registered a case and probe is underway," he added.

