Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve's tenure extended for second time

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve was on Friday given a three-month extension in service by the Centre for the second consecutive time, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in his service for a further period of three months, beyond November 30, 2019, it said.

Barve was to complete his extended tenure on Saturday. The 1987-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre was in August given a three-month extension, ahead of Assembly polls in October this year. He had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 this year.

