International Development News
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve's tenure extended for second time

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve's tenure extended for second time

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve was on Friday given a three-month extension in service by the Centre for the second consecutive time, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in his service for a further period of three months, beyond November 30, 2019, it said.

Barve was to complete his extended tenure on Saturday. The 1987-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre was in August given a three-month extension, ahead of Assembly polls in October this year. He had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London mayor praises "breath-taking heroism" of public during knife rampage

Ordinary Londoners demonstrated breath-taking heroism in disarming a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people in Fridays incident at London Bridge, mayor Sadiq Khan said. Whats remarkable about the images weve seen is the breath-t...

Golf-Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An

Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday. Day, set to play his fifth Presidents Cup, was a capt...

9 fishermen flee from Yemen by sea to escape sponsor: arrive

Nine Indian fishermen undertook a perilious sea journey from Yemen to flee from their sponsor and arrived here on Friday, officials said. Their arrival was made possible due to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard, they said. The Coa...

Despite being around, police not close to people: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday raised questions over the functioning of the police, saying that despite being around the people, they do not appear close to them. It happens so often that despite being around the pub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019