Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil, a resident of Rajasthan, they said.

The chemical, phenol, that leaked from the truck on November 23 at around 5.45 am led to the death of Monu Sharma (22), Mahesh Chand (23) and Shivam (21), who were riding a motorcycle. They fell on the ground after their motorcycle slipped due to the chemical on the road. They were rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. They became unconscious and were later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital.

Shivam and Mahesh died on Sunday while Monu succumbed to his injuries on Monday. During investigation, the CCTV footage were analysed where a truck was seen from which chemical was leaking. Bhil was arrested on Friday, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it was found that the chemical was to be delivered from Ahamdabad in Gujrat to Jagadhari in Haryana, police said. The truck was on its way to Jagadri in Haryana to deliver the chemical at a plywood factory, but had stopped in Delhi for a delivery of clothes at Green Roadways Transport, Mori Gate Kashmere Gate, they said.

After that, it was going to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar through Pul Duffrin - Khanna Market. The acid was loaded in truck from Ahmedabad by broker Junjaar Singh.

Bhil said he did not know about the leakage of the chemical in the Mori Gate area. When they noticed the leaking chemical, Singh directed him to change the vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi and asked his aide Vinod to keep the chemical filled drums in his godown at Shahbad Dairy, the officer said. Then the drums were loaded in small truck and subsequently delivered at Shahbad Dairy godown and took his truck to Rajasthan, police said.

The drums have been recovered and the godown has been sealed, they said. According to the police, the initial reason of the death was due to burn injuries and reaction in the body because of chemical.

"However, in his interrogation, Bhil said that he checked the leaking chemical with his finger, but nothing had happened to him," a police source said. Bhil has been sent to judicial custody by a court, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

