MoS for Home to meet family of deceased Telangana vet doctor on Saturday

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy is scheduled to visit the residence of the female veterinary doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered on November 30 in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy is scheduled to visit the residence of the female veterinary doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered on November 30 in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. According to a statement from Reddy's office released on Friday, the MoS will meet the family members of the deceased at their residence located in Shamsabad.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Shadnagar area, said Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar at a press conference on Friday. "We have arrested four accused in connection with yesterday's incident. We received a complaint stating the victim went missing while she was on her way back to her residence," he said.

"On the next day, we found a woman killed and burnt in Shadnagar. She was identified and ten teams have been deployed in this case," added Sajjanar. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, said the police. (ANI)

