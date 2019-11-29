Pak shells Indian posts, forward hamlets along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire and targeted Indian posts and forward hamlets with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Friday night, officials said.

"At about 2030 hours Friday, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC (Line of Control) in Balakote belt of Mendhar sector," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said, adding the firing stopped at 9:15 pm.

