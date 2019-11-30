Pak waging proxy war as it can't win conventional one: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan is indulging in a "proxy" war as it has realised that it cannot win a "conventional" one.

The path of "proxy" war chosen by Pakistan will only lead to its defeat, he added.

Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune.

