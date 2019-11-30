International Development News
Delhi girl sits on protest alone against police over lack of women safety

A Delhi-based girl was on Saturday morning found sitting alone for hours on a silent protest in the Lutyens area in order to stage a demonstration against Hyderabad Police for "failing to act" on time during the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in state's Ranga Reddy district.

A gril sat on a protest in Delhi against the rape of veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy distrcit. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi-based girl was on Saturday morning found sitting alone for hours on a silent protest in the Lutyens area in order to stage a demonstration against Hyderabad Police for "failing to act" on time during the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in state's Ranga Reddy district. The young girl identified as Anu was seen venting anger on the Delhi Police officials when they asked her not to sit in the area.

She was also seen holding a placard with a slogan written in a bold red colour, " WHY? I CAN'T FEEL SAFE AT MY OWN BHARAT" The girl was also seen weeping while sitting on the protest. The Delhi Police officials reached the protest site and requested the girl to end her protest or else move to Jantar Mantar.

Yesterday, Hyderabad Police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a female veterinary doctor in Shadnagar area of Ranga Reddy district. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu by the police.The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.

Yesterday, another charred body of an unidentified woman was found in the outskirts of Shamshabad near Siddula Gutta temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

