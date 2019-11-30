International Development News
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police for 'misbehaviour' with woman protestor

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:38 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a woman protesting against the Hyderabad rape incident here. The panel said one Anu Dubey has alleged "gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence" by Delhi Police personnel from Parliament Street police station.

The notice has been issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district. However, police denied the allegations.

Dubey's protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler. PTI SLB

