DCW issues notice to Delhi Police for 'misbehaviour' with woman protestor

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:56 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police for alleged misbehaviour with a woman protesting the Hyderabad rape incident. The panel said one Anu Dubey has alleged "gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence" by Delhi Police personnel from Parliament Street police station.

The notice has been issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district it has sought the details by December 4 Dubey has informed that she was silently and singularly protesting against the horrific rape, burning and murder of a 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, the panel said.

She was simply standing with a placard in front of the Parliament when some police personnel forcibly removed her and took her to Parliament Street police station, the panel added. The woman alleged that Head Constables Kuldip and Manju and one more officer misbehaved with her, hit her and threatened her.

She was allegedly thrown on a bed where three women police officers sat over her and beat her.  She also had scratch marks on her body and blood was also coming out from her wounds, the panel said in the notice. She has submitted a complaint in this regard to the Parliament Street police station.

The panel has sought information whether an FIR has been registered against the accused police personnel for beating the girl, and sought a copy of it if registered. It has also sought reasons for removing the woman from the site, even though she was alone and sitting quietly, and details of officials responsible for misbehaviour with the woman.

Dubey's protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.PTI SLB

