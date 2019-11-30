International Development News
India and Japan hold first 'two-plus-two' dialogue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:49 IST
India and Japan on Saturday held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation while the Japanese side was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono, officials said.

The talks under the new framework are taking place following a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit last year.

