Uttarakhand: Kedarnath temple wears thick blanket of snow

The Kedarnath temple in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town.

Kedarnath temple covered in thick blanket of snow on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Kedarnath temple in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town.

The entire temple wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday.

The temple area was covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

