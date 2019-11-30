Shameful: AAP on Delhi police's alleged misbehaviour with woman protesting near Parliament
The AAP on Saturday called "shameful" the alleged misbehaviour of Delhi police with a young woman who had sat on a pavement near Parliament to protest against increasing incidents of crimes against women.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Delhi police the reason for "scratching" the woman, saying all she was demanding was justice for the 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad allegedly raped and killed.
The woman had sat on a solitary protest outside Parliament but was whisked away by police and was sobbing while entering a police vehicle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
