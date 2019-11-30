Punjab CM nudges police to probe suicide of student

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday has directed the police to look into the alleged suicide of a class 11 student in Ludhiana. "Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

An 18-year-old student was found hanging at his house in Ludhiana on Friday. His kin alleged he was harassed by his school teachers and authorities. The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Tiwari, was studying in Class 11.

Police said that his father gave a statement about his son killing himself due to harassment by teachers and school authorities. "An FIR has been registered. Further action will be taken after post-mortem reports," a police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)