International Development News
Development News Edition

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs & dances: Estonia's envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:18 IST
Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs & dances: Estonia's envoy

Estonia's Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Nagaland she said the oral tradition is kept alive through folk tales.

In her maiden official visit to the northeast state, Kivi said traditional handicraft art and skills handed down through generations has been preserved in both Nagaland and Estonia. "We both have a strong culture of folk songs and dances and the oral tradition is kept alive through folk tales," she said, adding that the Hornbill festival here and the UNESCO heritage singing and dancing festivals in Estonia embrace the traditions and showcase our unique culture to the rest of the world.

She said there is also a more modern link connecting Nagaland and Estonia through e-governance and digitalization. Pointing that Nagaland government inked an MoU with the Estonian e-Governance Academy last year, she said the main objective of this five-year agreement is to work together to develop and expand scientific collaboration on setting up e-Governance Academy in Nagaland.

On Estonia and India's bilateral relations, the diplomat said this year has been significant for the bilateral relations between the two countries. In August, Estonia signed two MoUs with India on e-governance and on cyber security. Cyber security is of utmost importance as digital solutions, e-services and data needs to be protected in order to run the services smoothly, keep them secure and benefit the people and governments, the Ambassador said.

In September, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and they discussed a wide range of issues related to digitalization, cyber security, and e-governance, she said. The Ambassador said one of her tasks in India is to take this cooperation forward to bring tangible results, she pointed out a project, namely LiFi, internet that runs on the beam of light.

In Estonia, she said the people are so used to digital services that they cannot even imagine their daily life without it. "We have cast our votes over the internet since 2005 and today 44 percent of the electorate vote online," she said. Today 99 percent of the government services in Estonia are available online, the Estonian diplomat said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, BJP strongly condemn Pragya's remarks on Godse: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government and Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemn remarks of BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Nathuram Godse. Replying to comments made by veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj at the...

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at Shadnagar...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll

The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack...

AAI chairman visits Patna airport to review ongoing infrastructure development works

Airports Authority of India AAI chairman Arvind Singh recently visited JPNI airport in Patna to review the ongoing civil aviation infrastructure development projects in Bihar. Singh was accompanied by AK Pathak, Member Planning, AAI and oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019