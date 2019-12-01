International Development News
Development News Edition

Need to explore waterways as alternate mode of transport: Lobo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 11:22 IST
Need to explore waterways as alternate mode of transport: Lobo
(Representative Image)

Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo has said there was a need to look at inland waterways as an alternate mode of transport in the coastal state. He also dismissed apprehensions that construction of jetties under the Centre's Sagarmala project was to help transportation of coal in the state.

"We don't want to bring coal at Sinquerim or Cumbharjua (both in North Goa district where jetties are proposed). If there is a jetty built for tourism purpose at the Chapora river, coal cannot be brought there. I think we have to be realistic," Lobo said on Saturday. He was addressing a function of trade bodies here.

"We need to look at inland waterways as an alternate mode of transport since roads are crowded as 15 lakh vehicles are already registered in Goa," he said. The minister said an environment impact assessment of Sagarmala projects has already been conducted.

"We will complete the jetty projects. Not only these six jetties (which are proposed), we want more jetties, the smaller ones, to explore tourism in our state. We want more than 20 small jetties to be built," he said. Sagarmala is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping to promote port-led development in the country by exploiting India's 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and its strategic location on key international maritime trade routes.

Lobo claimed that some Indian expats were poisoning the mind of locals over developmental projects in the state. "Those holding the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should be more concerned about what is happening in Portugal or London. Leave Goa to us, we are here to take care of it (Goa). We know you love Goa, but be positive about the state. Don't create roadblocks," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SCST Atrocities Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,...

Nepal aims to promote religious tourism; undertakes infra development with ADB help

To attract religious tourists from various countries, including India, Nepal has undertaken several infrastructure development projects with the support of Asian Development Bank ADB, according to officials. To improve regional connectivity...

Don't think there is anything controversial in 'Dabangg 3', says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan says it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. The 53-year-old actors latest Dabangg 3 has found itself at a centre of a ...

Honey-trap case: Raid at local bizman's home, media firm

Madhya Pradesh Police along with the Indore district authorities raided the home, media firm and three other establishments of a local businessman in connection with the honey-trap case, an official said on Sunday. The raids were conducted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019