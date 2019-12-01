Maharashtra woos east Indian tourists with flexible packages

The Maharashtra government has introduced flexible packages to suit the needs and comforts of tourists to the state, a senior official said. To woo travelers from eastern India, Maharashtra tourism department on Saturday organised a roadshow here showcasing glimpses of Western Ghats, forts, caves and forests of the state, its director Dilip Gawade said.

The packages have been tailor-made by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and include its resorts on beautiful locations, he said. "Maharashtra, known as the 'Gateway to the Heart of India', has mountains, sprawling Konkan coast, temples, palaces and shrines," Gawade said.

The official said during the roadshow, business to business meetings were conducted where services offered by the tourism department were explained to participants. Several tour operators' associations of West Bengal were present on the occasion, he added.

