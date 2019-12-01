Robber arrested from New Delhi Railway Station

A member of a gang, which used to rob train passengers, was arrested and Rs. 8.5 lakh in cash was recovered, police said on Sunday. Sagar, a resident of outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, was arrested by the Railway unit of Delhi Police on Saturday.

The matter came to light after a passenger, Jaibir Sharma, lodged a complaint saying he was robed of Rs 3.5 lakh and gold and diamond jewellery when his train was near the New Delhi railway station. Sharma told police that he was travelling from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi on November 20 to attend a wedding in Haryana when the incident occurred.

"After we received inputs that Sagar, said to be involved in the same incident, was at Ajmeri Gate side area of the New Delhi Railway Station, a raid was conducted and he was apprehended on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh said. During interrogation, Sagar disclosed that he formed a gang with Ramesh and Vinod, both vagabonds at the New Delhi Railway Station, and targeted slow moving trains, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)