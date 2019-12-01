C'garh: Charred body of woman found; cops suspect rape, murder

The charred body of an unidentified woman, in the 20-30 age group, was found in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Sunday, police said. The body was recovered from a forest near Gopalpur Murka Dam under Rajpur police station limits after a shepherd spotted it, said an official.

"It seems the death occurred two to three days ago. We suspect the woman was raped and murdered. A bag containing a liquor bottle and some food items were found at the spot. We are awaiting the post mortem report," he said. Balrampur Superintendent of Police TR Koshima was at the spot and overseeing the probe, he added.

