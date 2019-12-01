International Development News
Religious leaders condemn Hyderabad incident, Bhagwat says lacklustre approach on safety of women unacceptable

  New Delhi
  01-12-2019
Religious leaders on Sunday condemned the heinous rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there can't be any compromise with the dignity of women and children should be taught to always respect them. The incident, which has sparked outrage in the country, was clearly on the minds of the leaders of various faiths who participated in a conclave here on the importance and relevance of Hindus' holy book Gita.

From Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambara to head of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, various religious leaders besides union ministers condemned the barbaric crime in strong words. It is easy to worship women, but difficult to ensure that society respects them, Rithambara said adding, "It is unfortunate that the land that gave the world the message of the Gita has to see crimes against women."

Ilyasi demanded public hanging of culprits so that a message can be sent. "All those who are behind this deplorable crime should be hanged in public in daylight so that a message could be sent," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Bhagwat, citing the Gita, said it talks about Karma and the society needs to respect women for its uplift. "There can't be any compromise with their respect and dignity. The government has made strict laws in this regard and they should be implemented. The lacklustre approach of administration on safety of women won't be accepted," he said.

Bhagwat said that the "administration and the government will do what they have to do, but it is also the responsibility of society to reflect and ponder why such incidents happen." Emphasising that there is need for promoting value education, Bhagwat said, "Every home in the country should inculcate such values and morals in their children that they never forget to respect women and always look at them with purity and dignity."

"Families need to teach children discipline and self control to keep their desires in check," he said. Echoing similar sentiments, an emotional Union Minister Smriti Irani said saints and seers have an important role to play in getting the society to reflect on why crimes against women take place and why problems such as under-nutrition prevail.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderbad on Thursday morning a day after she went missing. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's Delhi unit head Manoj Tewari and other BJP MPs were also present. Significantly, veteran Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi sat on the front row of the dais along with Bhagwat and Rithambara.



