International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:06 IST
Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures
Image Credit: Pixabay

North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures and the mercury dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Leh town witnessed the coldest night of the season at minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall last week, was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, the official said. The minimum temperature in Jammu stayed over two notches below normal at 8.2 degrees Celsius. Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

After witnessing snowfall for over five days, it was a sunny day in the valley. A traffic department official said efforts are on to restore the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the only road linking Ladakh with Kashmir, and Mughal road.

While the Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed for traffic on November 27 following heavy snowfall in Zojilla pass and adjoining areas, the Mughal road was shut on November 6 after high altitude areas, including Pir Ki Gali, along the road experienced heavy snowfall. Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning as the minimum temperature settled a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

The sun shone brightly in the city, but the air quality index (AQI) by 9 AM was 'poor' at 275, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The city was wrapped in a blanket of fog on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur recorded freezing temperatures as chilly winds kept blowing in most parts of the hill state. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at minus 12.3 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the popular tourist destination of Manali recorded minus 1 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Shimla, and Dalhousie remained 3.7, 5.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab experienced a cold night, recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the holy city was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, while Patiala's maximum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal. Hisar in Haryana too experienced a cold night at a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. Isolated places of Uttar Pradesh were wrapped in shallow to moderate fog on Sunday morning.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state, where mercury fell to 9.5 degrees Celsius. Bareilly and Bahraich recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius and 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively. State capital Lucknow recorded the minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal limit.

The meteorological department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over the state on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019