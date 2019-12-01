International Development News
Veteran journalist Bhaskar Menon passes away

Veteran journalist Bhaskar Menon died here on Sunday following cardiac arrest, his family said. The 87-year old Menon, who retired as the Regional Manager (South) of the Press Trust of India (PTI) here, is survived by a wife and a son.

Editor-in-Chief of PTI Vijay Joshi said Menon's passing away marks the end of an era. "Bhaskar's passing marks the end of an era, an era of gentlemen journalists. He cared deeply about the turn of phrase, the right word, the rules of good writing," he said.

"He mentored countless journalists in PTI, rebuking them with his twinkle-eyed humor for transgressions, and praising them wholeheartedly for a well-crafted edit," Joshi said. Menon will be missed by sorely by his PTI family, he added.

The veteran had joined the news agency as a Sub-Editor and rose through the ranks before retiring as the head of its regional bureau. Menon was known for his command over the English language and sharp editing skills and always insisted on speed and accuracy.

He had handled several key news developments, including the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here in May 1991.

