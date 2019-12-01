Lokepal or Jokepal': Cong takes a dig at Rs 50 L rent for anti-graft body's 'hotel-office'

Taking note of reports that India's apex anti-corruption body is paying Rs 50 lakh a month in rent for its 'hotel office', the Congress on Sunday wondered if it is a "lokpal or a jokepal". "Lokpal or Jokepal? Rs 50 lakh month hotel office Cost! The hotel itself has been an office for seven months," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said

The opposition party also alleged that till October 31, 2019, 1,116 corruption complaints were received by the anti-corruption watchdog, but no preliminary inquiry was started even in one. PTI ASK RAX

