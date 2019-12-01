Worker dies due to electrocution in South Delhi

A 29-year-old worker died due to electrocution while whitewashing a house in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Neeraj, lived with his brother Suraj Rajbhar in Lado Sarai, they said.

On Saturday, Neeraj received an electric shock when he came in contact with a motor at the house, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Neb Sarai police station against the contractor who hired the man, he said. Neeraj, along with his cousin, had been working in the house for a week, the officer added.

