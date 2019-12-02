Husband held for suicide abetment

The husband of a 47-year-old mental health professional who died of burns here last week, has been arrested, a police officer said on Monday. Police arrested Shoumick Mitra, the husband of Alokparna Mitra from his apartment in Survey Park area of the city on Sunday on charges of abetment to suicide, the officer said.

Alokparna's brother had lodged a police complaint against Shoumick blaming him for the death of his sister. Shoumick has been charged under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) based on the complaint. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years.

Police on Saturday had started a probe into the death of the 47-year-old woman who suffered almost 100 per cent burn injuries at her in-laws place in the city's Survey Park area earlier last week..

