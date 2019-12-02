Maha: Bizman files extortion complaint against gangster

A businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district has complained to police that he got extortion calls and messages from fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala demanding Rs two crore from him, an official said on Monday. The complainant, who is into the business of sale and purchase of buffaloes in Kalyan town of Thane, told the police that he received the first extortion call on November 22 when he was on way to Nashik with his friends, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The caller allegedly identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and made a demand of Rs two crore. The caller also warned the businessman that if he failed to pay the money, he would be killed, she said quoting the complaint. The businessman later received several calls from the same number but he did not pick them up.

He then started getting text messages, stating that he was not picking up the calls and repeating the demand for money, the official said. The businessman lodged a complaint with the Bazarpeth police late Saturday night.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 385 and 387 (whoever, in order to commit extortion, puts a person in fear of injury), Narkar said. No arrest was made so far, she said, adding that a probe was underway.

Lakdawala, who once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, is currently absconding. He is wanted in several cases of alleged extortion, attempt to kill and rioting..

