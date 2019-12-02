International Development News
Development News Edition

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:04 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said.

On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict.

The panel under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had looked into the prospects of the review petition challenging the apex court verdict and recommended that a review plea should be filed in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

China says detained Australian Yang in good condition, not tortured

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year is in good condition and has not been tortured, rejecting criticism by the Australian government about his treatment.Chinese ...

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and to

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and toexplore strongest provisions in laws Defence Minister RajnathSingh in LS on Hyderabad rape case....

After FB post, Pankaja removes 'BJP' from Twitter bio

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who created a flutter with her social media post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra, has now removed her partys name from her Twitter bio. Also, in her three recent tweets p...

Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019