Farmer booked for stubble burning in UP

A farmer has been booked for burning crop residue in his fields at a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The police registered a case against the farmer on the complaint of a revenue officer who found him flouting the rules, SHO Roop Kishore Sharma said.

The district authorities have cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution.

