Farmer booked for stubble burning in UP
A farmer has been booked for burning crop residue in his fields at a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The police registered a case against the farmer on the complaint of a revenue officer who found him flouting the rules, SHO Roop Kishore Sharma said.
The district authorities have cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh