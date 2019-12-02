Will demand withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases: MNS MLA

Maharashtra's lone MNS MLA Raju Patil on Monday demanded that the state government withdraw cases against farmers involved in the June 2017 Nevali land protest in Thane district. The demand from the Kalyan Rural legislator came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai for construction of a metro rail carshed.

On June 22, 2017, farmers protesting construction of a boundary wall around a plot of defence land in Nevali, set vehicles on fire and clashed with police, leaving 22 persons, including 12 policemen, injured. Several farmers were booked for the agitation and the cases continued despite many leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, promising their withdrawal.

Patil told PTI that he had tweeted on the issue and would personally meet CM Thackeray seeking withdrawal of Nevali land protest cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)