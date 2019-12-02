International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab govt accepts employees' demand for increase in state share in New Pension Scheme

Accepting a major demand of various state government employee unions, the Punjab Government on Monday decided to increase its share in the New Pension Scheme (NPS), in line with the decision of the Government of India, with effect from April 1, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:44 IST
Punjab govt accepts employees' demand for increase in state share in New Pension Scheme
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Accepting a major demand of various state government employee unions, the Punjab Government on Monday decided to increase its share in the New Pension Scheme (NPS), in line with the decision of the Government of India, with effect from April 1, 2019. The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has decided to hike the state's monthly matching contribution for employees under the NPS from 10 per cent to 14 per cent of the sum of Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance (DA).

This is in consonance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, on January 31, 2019. The government has also agreed to give the benefit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity to all the employees of the state government recruited on or after January 1, 2004, and covered under the New Pension Scheme, said an official spokesperson after the cabinet meeting.

In another decision, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the Department of Finance's proposal to allow implementation of the benefit of ex-gratia to the dependents of employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004, who died in harness, on the lines of benefits extended under the old pension scheme The total number of the state government employees is 3,53,074, of whom 1,52,646 are covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The annual expenditure on account of contribution by the state at 10 per cent of basic pay and DA for the employees covered under NPS during the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 585 crore and during the Financial Year 2019-20 is expected to be Rs 645 crore.

Since the Punjab government has largely adopted the guidelines of Government of India as far as the NPS is concerned, the monthly matching contribution of the state government to 14 per cent of basic pay and DA for its employees covered under NPS will be enhanced with effect from April 1, 2019. The annual financial implication of enhancement in the matching contribution will be Rs.258 crore over and above the earlier contribution of Rs 645 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up after strong China data; Gazprom boosts Russian shares

Emerging market stocks edged up on Monday after declining for two straight sessions, as investors cheered an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity, while Russias Gazprom hit a three-week high as it began gas supplies to China...

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...

OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer India South Asia for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019