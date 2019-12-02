International Development News
Development News Edition

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:44 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict on Monday, the prominent Muslim body's chief Maulana Arshad Madani said. He claimed that a majority of Muslims want the review petition to be filed and the number of those in the community who are against it are very few.

"The court has given us this right and the review must be filed," Madani told PTI. "The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims therefore was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite. So we are filing a review as the verdict is beyond understanding," he said.

On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict. The panel, under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani, had looked into the prospects of the review petition against the apex court verdict and recommended that the plea should be filed in the case.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. Apart from the Jamiat, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also said a review petition will be filed before December 9.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided against filing a review plea. The Waqf board also said that it was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre plot for a mosque. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the AIMPLB and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, saying they are trying to create an "atmosphere of division and confrontation" after the matter was laid to rest by the apex court.

He also said that for the Muslims, the important issue is not just "Babri (mosque) but barabri (equality)" in areas of education, economic and social upliftment. The AIMPLB on Sunday asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the unanimous Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up after strong China data; Gazprom boosts Russian shares

Emerging market stocks edged up on Monday after declining for two straight sessions, as investors cheered an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity, while Russias Gazprom hit a three-week high as it began gas supplies to China...

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...

OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer India South Asia for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019