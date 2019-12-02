International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad rape-murder: Raj woman undertakes 3,200-km scooter ride for women empowerment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:54 IST
Hyderabad rape-murder: Raj woman undertakes 3,200-km scooter ride for women empowerment

A young Rajasthan woman will ride solo on her scooter to Kanyakumari, a 3,200-km journey to give out the message that crimes like the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian should not force women indoors. "There has been enough of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhoa'. We need to make girls independent and capable of hitting back instead of calling helpline," said Neetu Chopra, a resident of Udaipur.

The 28-year-old said she will meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur before embarking on her journey from Balotra in Rajasthan to Kanyakumari on Thursday. She met Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur on Sunday and apprised him of her mission.

On Wednesday, the veterinarian was raped and killed when she was on her way home from work on her scooter. The charred body of the woman, working at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Terming the perpetrators of the crime "terrorists", Chopra said her mission is a fight against them. She said she considers herself as a soldier and was not scared to undertake a solo ride.

"This is to motivate the girls to be independent and come out without fearing such incidents," Chopra, who has been an NCC cadet, said. She said her family, friends and well-wishers were scared of her decision to go on a solo ride, but she was determined to do it.

"I am determined and would not stop until the entire ride is completed," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...

OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer India South Asia for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real esta...

UPDATE 1-Five dead in French helicopter crash, floods

Three emergency workers were killed overnight when their helicopter crashed while on a rescue mission in southeastern France, while two other people died in heavy flooding that has hit the region, officials said on Monday.The EC145 rescue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019