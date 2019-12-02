Hyderabad rape-murder: Raj woman undertakes 3,200-km scooter ride for women empowerment

A young Rajasthan woman will ride solo on her scooter to Kanyakumari, a 3,200-km journey to give out the message that crimes like the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian should not force women indoors. "There has been enough of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhoa'. We need to make girls independent and capable of hitting back instead of calling helpline," said Neetu Chopra, a resident of Udaipur.

The 28-year-old said she will meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur before embarking on her journey from Balotra in Rajasthan to Kanyakumari on Thursday. She met Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur on Sunday and apprised him of her mission.

On Wednesday, the veterinarian was raped and killed when she was on her way home from work on her scooter. The charred body of the woman, working at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Terming the perpetrators of the crime "terrorists", Chopra said her mission is a fight against them. She said she considers herself as a soldier and was not scared to undertake a solo ride.

"This is to motivate the girls to be independent and come out without fearing such incidents," Chopra, who has been an NCC cadet, said. She said her family, friends and well-wishers were scared of her decision to go on a solo ride, but she was determined to do it.

"I am determined and would not stop until the entire ride is completed," she said.

