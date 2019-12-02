International Development News
AISA holds protest in Delhi over crimes against women

All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday staged a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over crimes against women.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:55 IST
AISA protest over rape, murder of Telangana veterinarian in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday staged a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over crimes against women. The protestors were raising slogans against the central government and were holding placards with a picture of the doctor that read, 'Girls are not object, Stop rape terrorism', 'Hang the accused', 'Women are scared to be born In India'.

"We stay away from our parents and they are always scared about our safety. For how long will this fear continue? We demand our government to let the women feel safe and keep them safe. We want more girls to fight for the crime against them and speak up, " said a protestor. We want justice for the doctor," said one of the protestors. Expressing massive outrage over the lack of women safety by the government, another protestor asked, "The government is sleeping in Parliament. If they were human beings they would have realised that what is happening with women in this country. The crime that happened with the doctor, the same thing happened with Nirbaya 7 years back. How can we trust the government that the doctor will get justice if the accused in the Nirbayaha case have still not been hanged?"

"To fight against Pakisthna India has always been ready and overnight the equipment are managed but to fight rapists in our own country the government has nothing to do. The government is not protecting human rights in India. Who is going to protect us? she added. Meanwhile, massive outrage was also seen in Hyderabad as people took to streets to protest against the government after the burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death. The police a day after arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

