International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP seeks unconditional apology from Chowdhury for calling Modi, Shah 'infiltrators'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday sought an unconditional apology from Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying he had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "infiltrators" and it was "insult" to voters.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:15 IST
BJP seeks unconditional apology from Chowdhury for calling Modi, Shah 'infiltrators'
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday sought an unconditional apology from Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying he had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "infiltrators" and it was "insult" to voters. In an apparent way, Joshi also called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi an "infiltrator" in reference to her foreign origins.

The issue was raised during zero hour session by BJP's Uday Pratap Singh who took strong objection to Chowdhury's remarks and said he had called the BJP leaders "ghuspathiyae" (infiltrators) as they had come to Delhi from Gujarat. Singh, who is MP from Hoshangabad, said the Congress leader was disrespecting them.

"They have increased the honour of the country. He is disrespecting them. He should apologise. They are not only pride of BJP but of India," he said. He accused Chowdhury of encouraging infiltrators in West Bengal and BJP-led government was taking steps against them.

Other BJP members also joined him and said Chowdhury has to apologise. Joshi said he condemns the words used by Chowdhury and said Congress was not accepting the mandate of people.

He said the Prime Minister and Home Minister were strong and decisive leaders. "It is an outright insult to people who elected Modiji. He won a resounding mandate. He is liked overseas also," Joshi said, adding that the Congress leader should give an unconditional apology.

Joshi said the Home Minister had created history with the decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the leader of Congress had been elected from West Bengal. "Can we call him infiltrator?" he asked.

"Congress party is led by an infiltrator. Their leader is infiltrator," he said in an apparent reference to foreign origins of Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury said there was an attempt to misquote him. He said his family had also come from Bangladesh. However, he faced interruptions from BJP members. Speaker Om Birla, then, adjourned the House for lunch.

Chowdhury had made the remarks pertaining to Prime Minister and Home Minister during question hour. He had also referred to BJP leader LK Advani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapists should be severely punished: N Chandrababu Naidu

Condemning the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telanganas Ranga Reddy district, Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the accused should be severely punished by the court. Speaking to ANI, Naid...

Punjab govt favours amending law for transfer of Shamlat land for industrial projects

The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave in-principle approval to amend the law for transfer of common village land in rural areas to the states industry department for setting up industrial projects. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amari...

EIB provides EUR 35m loan to enable expansion of Carbery Group's facilities

The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide a EUR 35 million loan to enable expansion and diversification of the Ireland based facilities of Carbery Group, a leading international dairy, ingredients, and flavors business. Carbery is ...

Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

Moscow, Dec 2 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries. The mammoth Power of Siberia pipeline connecting the worlds top gas exporter and its large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019