Bar raided for obscene dance

Police raided a bar in suburban Andheri on Saturday for allowing obscene activities on its dance floor and rescued four women, an official said on Monday. Police arrested ten persons, including customers and hotel staff, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Police had conducted similar raids on four bars in November and rescued 16 women. The official said many bars in Andheri area seem to have carried out illegal alterations which can prove dangerous for patrons in the event of fire..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)